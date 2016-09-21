The Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield will host a free community family dinner on Monday, Sept. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m., open to all Ridgefield families. The night will include pasta dinner, games and entertainment. Registration is limited to the first 200 people.

Organizers say it is not a drop-off event — kids must be with their family to attend. Pre-registration is required at bgcridgefield.org.

Family Dinner night is a national movement to celebrate parental engagement as an effective tool to help keep kids healthy and substance free.

The dinner is supported by the club, Ridgefield Community Coalition Against Substance Abuse and Social Services.

For more information contact the club at 203-438-8821.