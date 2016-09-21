Police log: Gas station burglar arrested, DUI on Main Street

The Ridgefield Police Department recorded the following reports between Tuesday, Sept. 13, and Monday, Sept. 19:

Bethel burglar arrested

A 19-year-old Bethel man was charged with burglary in the third degree, larceny in the sixth degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, and use of a vehicle without permission at Danbury Superior Court on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Police said Jordan Almond was processed on an arrest warrant stemming from a burglary incident that took place at a Danbury Road business on March 6.

Capt. Jeff Kreitz said that the business was the Limestone Service Station.

He was processed and waited in the holding cell at the court until he was brought in front of a judge.

His bond was set at $25,000.

DUI on Main Street

A 59-year-old Pound Ridge resident was arrested for driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and failure to drive in the proper lane at 4:27 p.m. on Main Street Sunday, Sept. 11.

Police said Julie Reilly was stopped at the intersection of Main Street and Gilbert Street and failed a standard field sobriety test.

According to a report, police headquarters received several calls about an erratic vehicle in the area of Main Street.

Reilly was processed and released on a $100 bond.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

7:55 a.m. — Suspicious vehicle, Barlow Mountain Road

11:55 — Three-car accident, Copps Hill Road

11:04 p.m. — Noise complaint, Richardson Park

Wednesday, Sept. 14

8:55 a.m. — Two-car accident, Danbury Road

9:26 — Two-car accident, Main Street

10:14 — Pistol permits, headquarters

10:40 — Noise complaint, Halpin Lane

11:45 — Vehicle damage, Dimitri’s Diner

1:48 p.m. — Vehicle damage, Ethan Allen Highway

3:09 — Pistol permits, headquarters

3:31 — Pistol permits, headquarters

3:53 — Accident, Barlow Mountain Road

Thursday, Sept. 15

5:55 a.m. — Noise complaint, Silver Spring Road

7:43 — Two-car accident, Ethan Allen Highway

9:31 — Accident, Ethan Allen Highway

9:54 — Pistol permits, headquarters

4:23 p.m. — Larceny, headquarters

4:54 — Accident, Main Street

7:32 — Accident, Kellogg Street

9:41 — Accident, Ethan Allen Highway

Friday, Sept. 16

12:49 a.m. — Noise complaint, North Salem Road

11:57 — Accident, Saw Mill Hill Road

1:09 p.m. — Accident, Danbury Road

5:04 — Noise complaint, Bennetts Farm Road

8:48 — Animal-related matter, Benson Road

11:17 — Suspicious person, Remington Road

Saturday, Sept. 17

11:18 a.m. — Violation of protective order, Regan Road

3:12 p.m. — Vehicle damage, headquarters

4:19 — Accident, Prospect Street

5:17 — Suspicious vehicle, Tanglewood Court

10:57 — Three-car accident, Prospect Street

Sunday, Sept. 18

3:26 p.m. — Accident, West Mountain Road

6:52 — Suspicious vehicle, Ledges Road