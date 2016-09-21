Parents petition to keep the German language program at RHS

Seven Ridgefield parents have already signed a petition on change.org to keep the German language program alive at Ridgefield High School.

According to the digital document, the parents are seeking 100 signatures before sending the petition to high school principal Stacey Gross and Superintendent Dr. Karen Baldwin.

“The undersigned parents are greatly distressed about the decision to discontinue the German program at RHS,” wrote Caroline Chanin and Daniela Kinsbourne. “We are shocked that a valuable world language is being dismissed and would ask that it be reinstated. Our children have already spent at least 1-3 years studying German, and had planned to complete 4 years at RHS.

“This decision is unfair to the students, contradicts accepted educational theory that highly values foreign language study, and negatively affects their future college applications,” the petition said. “It strips our current German students of the ability to become proficient in any language by the time they graduate. Ridgefield parents voted for the school budget, and expected that our students would be well-served when it passed.

“We never suspected that the longstanding and well-respected German program at RHS would be cut. It is shocking and unacceptable.”

To sign the petition, go to www.change.org/p/sgross-ridgefield-org-sign-to-support-the-german-language-program-at-rhs