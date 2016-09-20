Just three matches into the season, head coach Lidania Cibere already knows this about her players: They don’t mind pressure.

In a span of five days, the Ridgefield High girls volleyball team has posted a pair of thrilling 3-2 victories over two strong conference opponents.

After rallying from two sets down to beat Trumbull last Thursday, the Tigers flipped the script in Monday’s home match against Stamford by winning the first two sets to open a 2-0 lead. The Black Knights stormed back to tie the match before Ridgefield prevailed in the fifth set to secure the 3-2 triumph.

Four digs from Taylor Brand, the team’s libero, helped Ridgefield go ahead early in the first set. Stamford recovered, though, and Ridgefield needed four kills from Elizabeth Middlebrook to close out a 25-23 win.

The second set was easier for the unbeaten Tigers, who took a quick five-point lead and went on to a 25-18 triumph that put the hosts within one set of a sweep.

Stamford built a seven-point advantage early in the third set, but the Tigers got four straight service points from Valerie Johnson to forge a 25-25 tie. The Black Knights then won four of the next six points to pull out a match-saving 29-27 victory.

Another small rally came in the fourth set. Unfortunately for the hosts, it came from Stamford. After falling behind 12-5, Stamford won 13 of 17 points to go ahead, 18-16. From there, the Black Knights were able to win the set, 25-23, and force a fifth set.

Serving aces from Brand, Caroline Curnal and Hannah McNeece powered Ridgefield to an early lead. After a big kill from Middlebrook and an error by Stamford, Ridgefield found itself one point away from a hard-earned victory. The Black Knights smacked a shot to Burke Depuy, who kept the ball airborne for Katie Linekin to set up Curnal, who smashed a kill off the arms of the Stamford libero and out of bounds, clinching the game, 15-12, and the match for the Tigers.

“We came out great early but lost track in the middle sets,” said McNeece. “Stamford’s a very good team and it’s great to get the big win, especially at home. We hope that we can make adjustments and continue what we’re doing.”

Curnal and Middlebrook each finished with 19 kills for Ridgefield, which improved to 3-0. McNeece added seven kills and two blocks, while Linekin had 44 assists and 11 digs. Brand (20), Middlebrook (16) and Curnal (15) also hit double figures in digs for the Tigers.