The mystery behind the LYL logo that’s been dangling on store windows and in the pages of The Ridgefield Press all summer has been revealed.

And the staff at the Ridgefield Library couldn’t be happier.

That’s because they’re the ones who planted it, in preparation for Love Your Library Day that will be taking place throughout town Saturday, Oct. 1.

“People have really become interested in the mystery behind it,” said assistant director Mary Rindfleisch.

“They’re intrigued by all the possibilities of what it might be and what it actually is, which means the marketing worked.”

Which is a big relief for Rindfleisch and Laureen Bubniak, the library’s director of development, who have been working towards this celebration of the library since January.

“It’s all about our cultural heritage and educating the town about all that we do here,” said Bubniak.

From the Ridgefield Playhouse on East Ridge Road where a performance from the Story Pirates will take place at 5 p.m. to the fire department headquarters on Catoonah Street where kids can explore the firehouse, library love will envelope the village.

Programs include a scavenger hunt from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Passport stamps are collected at different locations around town. Later in the day, there will be an awards ceremony in the lower- level conference room starting at 7 p.m. to honor winners and participants in the library’s first-ever short story contest held this summer.

It will be the second time in three weeks that the library stays open after hours.

“Putting together three big events within six weeks of each other — first with Comic Con, then with the STEAM conference last weekend, and now with Love Your Library — we’re really showing off all that we can do,” said Rindfleisch.

“We can switch from an event that’s all about fantasy and pop culture to something that’s very scientific and innovative, with STEAM, and end with something that’s all about books and book reading.”

“It’s our signature activity and we wanted to emphasize it with our LYL programs.”

The two hallmark events of the day will be a children’s author showcase from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. that includes writers Tony Abbott, Barbara Dana, Deborah Freedman, Alan Katz, Suzanne Nelson, and Stephanie Spinner.

Authors will have books available for sale and signing and will be doing short readings and presentations.

And, The Wild Thing — from Ridgefield author Maurice Sendak’s book — will be available for photos.

“It’s a mix of picture books, children’s adventure stories and series and tween romance,” Rindfleisch said.

There’s a local angle as a majority of the authors are from Westport, South Salem or other neighboring communities.

Some, like illustrator Michael Rothman or authors Jessica Haight and Stephanie Robinson, have Ridgefield roots.

According to Rindfleisch and Bubniak, filling the showcase with notable names was the easiest part of the planning process — something they also credit to the mystery marketing behind LYL.

“It was very popular with them,” Bubniak said. “We have authors lining up already wanting to do it again.”

Adult showcase

For the adult author showcase that will occur simultaneously with the awards program, local authors Chris Belden, Jack Sanders, Ira Joe Fisher, Valerie Ann Leff, Suzanne Nelson, Hannah McKinnon and Alexandra Lehmann will be on hand.

Food writer Jane Stern, mystery writer Rosemary Harris, and novelist Mark Slouka will also participate.

The adult program, which will run from 7 to 10 p.m., will include readings and presentation from the authors, as well as the adult and teen short-story writing contest winners.

The adult and teen writing contest judges are library staff members Lesley Lambton and Erica Gauquier; library board members Alison Greeley and David Yaun, Ridgefield Magazine publisher Geoffrey Morris, and Ridgefield High School English department teachers Patti Boutilier and Kerry Baldwin.

The first-time program saw 30 stories submitted in five different categories, ranging from historical fiction and mystery. Each category received at least one submission.

“The first goal of this program is really be involved in the community, on Main Street and on the sports fields, and get our name out there and raise money,” Rindfleisch said.

“But the second goal is showing off all the great work that we received from this writing contest,” she said. “It’s what you associate with the library and that’s what we want to focus on — book-based educational programs and inspiring young people to write and use their imagination.”

Support

In addition to the local businesses that will be participating in the scavenger hunt during the day, the following are organizations are supporting LYL Day on Oct. 1:

Town of Ridgefield

Ridgefield Fire Department

Ridgefield Police Benevolent Association

Ridgefield Little League

Ridgefield Football and Cheer

Ridgefield Youth Field Hockey

Winter Garden Ice Arena

Ridgefield Parks and Recreation

The Ridgefield Playhouse

Story Pirates

Steve’s Bagels

Pamby Motors

Boys and Girls Club of Ridgefield

Simpaug Farm

National Charity League

Friends of the Ridgefield Library

Stop & Shop

Project Graphics