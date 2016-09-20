Pass, Petruzelli score in Ridgefield win

First-half goals from Lexi Pass and Samantha Petruzelli lifted the Ridgefield High field hockey team to a 2-0 triumph over Brien McMahon on Monday afternoon at Tiger Hollow.

It was the second victory of the season for the Tigers, who are now 2-3 this season.

Pass opened the scoring with an unassisted goal before leaving due to a hand injury. Petruzelli made it 2-0 when she converted off a pass from Aneeka Britto.

Ridgefield dominated the second half but couldn’t add to its lead. The Tigers ended the game with an 18-3 advantage in shots.

“The McMahon goalie was awesome, but we were also kind,” said Ridgefield head coach Madelaine Hutchings. “We had five breakaways in the second half and didn’t score.”

Goalie Ellie Kaiser stopped McMahon’s three shots to record the shutout.

“Natalie Silver did a good job at the top of our diamond defense. She was able to stop the ball and outlet it to get the offense going,” said Hutchings. “We moved Hailey Guerra up to midfield and Kate Lang and Delia McInerney came in and did a nice job at right defense.

“We generated movement on the sides of the field and that opened up scoring chances,” added Hutchings. “I was happy with how we moved the ball around, but we are going to work on breakaways at practice.”

Notes: The Tigers were coming off a 3-1 loss to unbeaten New Canaan last Friday at home.

“Technically, they were better than us, but we played with so much heart and determination,” said Hutchings. “It was really a fun game to watch.”

Trailing 1-0, Ridgefield tied the score on Silver’s unassisted goal. But the Rams responded with two unanswered goals to close out the win and improve their record to 3-0.