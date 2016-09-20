Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Wednesday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Donald Eng and various HAN sports editors.

On today’s show Frank and Don wrap up scores of all the FCIAC sports from the weekend of September 15-17.

Frank and Don give you all of the scores and current standings from boys soccer, girls soccer, volleyball, and field hockey.

Don and Frank start the show introducing our nominees for our first fall Athlete of the Week vote presented by Runner’s Roost.

The female nominees included Emma Lesko of Darien, Kate Jasminski of Ridgefield, Morgan McCormick of Wilton, and Laura Beccaria from Fairfield Ludlowe.

The male nominees were Pablo Martinez of Darien, AJ Pykosz of Wilton, Drew Pyne from New Canaan, Kristjan Frrokaj of Norwalk, and the Greenwich Cardinals Offensive Line.

To vote for the HAN Network Athlete of the Week presented by Runner’s Roost you can go online to HAN.Network and click on Vote for Athlete of the Week at the top of the page.