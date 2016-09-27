Letter: U.S. life expectancy not great

To the Editor:

What do Greece, Slovenia, Chile, Cyprus and Costa Rica have in common? Their life expectancy is higher than that of the United States. Yes, you know the top ones — Japan, Switzerland, Singapore, Australia, Spain. Well, maybe you didn’t know about Spain. But the U.S. sits at a lowly #31, according to the World Health Organization.

A bigger surprise. For the first time the life expectancy of white Americans has fallen in 2014. Why’s that? Drug overdoses and suicides (CDC). The news has been full of stories about the increase of drug deaths in pleasant suburbs. But suicides get less attention. We can rejoice in Connecticut that the safe gun laws enacted in 2013 have reduced homicides by 35%, less so suicides. Maybe it’s time to worry less about intruders in Connecticut’s safest town and rethink family safety.

Ann Johnson-Lundberg