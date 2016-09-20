Letter: It is a matter of trust

To the Editor:

Growing up my father taught me the most important thing in a person is trust.

Someone who you can count on when needed. The person you put your trust into who delivers what they promise. A person whose word is as dependable as the sun and can always be counted on.

Today is it seems those values have been lost.

We have two candidates to choose from. Both people have been in the public eye for most of my adult life. So there is a track record to go by.

Hillary the politician. Seems to have one scandal after another. The one who has never told the truth. She has given us the proof from her own e-mails. The ones she told us did not exist. But the final straw was when she said a video was the cause of the attack on our embassy and not terrorism. Come on, even a person with a fifth grade education could figure out that it wasn’t a video that made them attack us on the anniversary of September 11. She is the career politician and what one thing has she ever done or has the Clinton foundation contributed to help people.

Trump the businessman has delivered what he says he will. Everything I have ever seen Trump build is the highest quality. The standard that others try to emulate. His children all very respectable and pillars in their community. Even coming from money and privilege. There has never been a whisper of any kind of problems or any of them ending up on drugs or in jail.

I can only make decision on what I have seen and the decision is simple.

It comes down to trust.

Eric Horsa

Ridgefield, Sept. 15