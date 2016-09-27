About Town: Where the birds are?

What are good places to go bird-watching around here?

Being a suburban town with a good mix of environments and elevations, Ridgefield offers a number of good spots to go birding — including your own backyard. From a typical Ridgefield home site, a birder could expect to see at least 50 species of birds. If the yard includes feeding stations and bird-friendly plantings, you could spot 75 or more species — especially if you look up and count the passing — and identifiable — hawks, vultures, and waterfowl!

However, the town also has some wonderful open spaces that may attract birds that are a little more fussy about their habitat.

A great spot is the Lake Windwing/Hemlock Hills preserves. Windwing, off Bennett’s Farm Road opposite Ridgebury School, is where Fitzgerald and Serfilippi Little League fields are. It offers several acres of open, grassy fields — becoming rare in Ridgefield — as well as hundreds of acres of adjoining woods at Hemlock Hills, served by many trails.

Ridgefield has dozens of nature parks and refuges, many of them described with maps in the Ridgefield Walk Book, available at the town hall. You can also find details on the Conservation Commission’s excellent website, ridgefieldconservation.org where there is a link to a database of open spaces, with photos and maps.

Way down at the bottom of the commission’s home page is a link to a list of more than 140 birds that you can expect to find in Ridgefield. Species that breed here are also noted.

About seven miles west of Ridgefield, at Cross River, is the 4,315-acre Ward Pound Ridge Reservation, which has thousands of acres of woods as well as many large fields, and a good-sized pond. Because it’s so large and has so many environments, the reservation draws a lot of birds, particularly during spring and fall migrations, when many warblers can be sighted.

If you Google the Trailside Museum at Ward Pound Ridge Reservation, you’ll find a link to a printable list of 184 species that have been spotted at the reservation to date.

Probably the “best” birding spot in the area is Sherwood Island State Park in Westport, a great place to spot waterfowl, songbirds, raptors, and migrants of all sorts. (After a good storm, some pelagic, or deep sea, birds can sometimes be spotted.)

A total of 297 species have been confirmed as sighted at this one 234-acre park, a testament to its fine location and environments.

Sherwood Island has not only its shoreline of sandy beaches but also salt marshes, ponds, grasslands, and woods, offering a variety of habitats. What’s more, Sherwood Island is on the “Atlantic Flyway,” which is a major migration route used by millions of birds that travel from the Caribbean and South America to northern Canada in the spring, and back south in the fall.

Sherwood Island also has an excellent nature center exhibition building that has some information on the park’s birds.

To download a list of Sherwood Island birds, visit friendsofsherwoodisland.org. —J.S.