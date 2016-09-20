The Drive: A trailblazer shares her passion for helping others

On this week’s show, for Tuesday, Sept. 20, Juanita James, president and CEO of the Fairfield County Community Foundation. Hear more about her personal story and about her life’s work below:

In the fall of 1970, James was a member of only the second class of women Princeton University school had ever admitted. Fourteen years later, she would become the university’s first black female trustee. Formerly, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer for Pitney Bowes Inc.. Jones built a progressive 20-year career in the media and entertainment industry with Time Warner, Inc. and Bertelsmann, Inc.

Most recently, Savoy Magazine, the leading African-American culture, business and lifestyle publication, named Ms. James one of the 2016 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors. She was included this prestigious list, because of her role as a Director of the Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. headquartered in Duluth, GA. Today, the Stamford resident is applying that same trailblazing spirit to the world of philanthropy while serving as president and CEO of the Fairfield County’s Community Foundation.

