Coffee Break, HAN’s daily Connecticut news show, airs weekday mornings at 11 a.m. at live.HAN.Network, and is hosted by Kate Czaplinski. You can watch it on-demand later or see video below.

Below are some of the stories we are following on Tuesday, Sept. 20:

Shelton Police investigating after a woman was hit by a car on Howe Ave. Saturday, Sept. 17.

Stratford police are trying to identify suspects they say have been breaking into cars and used stolen credit cards at local stores.

Troopers and local police in Oxford officers are investigating a residential burglary that occurred on Pines Bridge Rd.

Kellogg Co. is recalling about 10,000 cases of its Eggo Nutri-Grain Whole Wheat Waffles in 25 states, including Connecticut, because they could be contaminated with the bacteria listeria.

Easton emergency responders recently held training for an active shooter incident. HAN’s Chris Burns was there and talked with responders about the drill.

The Hartford Courant reports that Republican Tim Herbst and Democrat David Alexander were friendly political rivals at Trinity College 15 years ago, but the rivalry has turned serious.

Ridgefield resident Barry Gibbons has set a new Guinness World Record.