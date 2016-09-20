Film festival director receives grant money for Keeler Tavern play

The Connecticut Office of the Arts, in partnership with its nine Regional Service Organizations , announced the recipients of this year’s Regional Initiative grants.

Joanne Hudson, festival director and founder of Ridgefield Independent Film Festival , received $3,830 to put on an original play titled, “Sisters,” to be read at the Keeler Tavern Museum.

Danbury piano prodigy Luke Wang also received $4,000 worth of grant money from the Connecticut Office of the Arts’ partnership with the Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut.

He will be putting on a multi-community music performance for Danbury and Ridgefield called, “Only in America – Italy and Ecuador Meet in Western Connecticut.”

According to a press release, the grant program is a good fit for applicants primarily interested in small projects that support access to the creative process or the creative experience, especially those projects that experiment with new ways to apply the arts within community.

“Projects can take many varied forms: engage in a specific community matter, reflect on personal experience, and bring neighbors together,” the release said.

Eligible applicants are:

Artists

Arts Organizations with 501(c)(3) status with annual operating income under $300,000

Arts Programs of a 501(c)(3) non-arts organization

Municipal Arts Departments

Pre-K through 12 Schools

Parent Teacher Organizations (PTOs)

All grants funds are dependent on state and federal annual appropriations as allotted by the Governor and the Connecticut General Assembly, therefore, all grant monies are contingent on contestant’s availability.