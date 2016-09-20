Ridgefield Rotary walks to end Alzheimer’s

The Ridgefield Rotary club was again represented at the CT Alzheimer’s
Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk with
this year’s event drawing a record crowd of over 2000 walkers and
supporters.
The rains held off and the event was an exhilarating success
and we are proud our club is able to make our annual donation to the
Alzheimer’s Association.
All proceeds from the event go towards funding
research to find a cure and provide services for individuals and families
living with this disease.
Alzheimer’s is the sixh leading cause of death in the United States, and the Ridgefield
Rotary Club and its members look forward to our efforts in assisting and
supporting the Alzheimer’s Association.