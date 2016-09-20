Ridgefield Rotary walks to end Alzheimer’s

The Ridgefield Rotary club was again represented at the CT Alzheimer’s

Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk with

this year’s event drawing a record crowd of over 2000 walkers and

supporters.

The rains held off and the event was an exhilarating success

and we are proud our club is able to make our annual donation to the

Alzheimer’s Association.

All proceeds from the event go towards funding

research to find a cure and provide services for individuals and families

living with this disease.

Alzheimer’s is the sixh leading cause of death in the United States, and the Ridgefield

Rotary Club and its members look forward to our efforts in assisting and

supporting the Alzheimer’s Association.