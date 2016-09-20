Class of 1976 to reunite after 40 years on Oct. 8

The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield High School Class of 1976 is holding its 40-year class reunion on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Ethan Allen Inn in Danbury.

We are still looking for a number of classmates.

Contact [email protected] for additional information.

