Class of 1976 to reunite after 40 years on Oct. 8

The Ridgefield High School Class of 1976 is holding its 40-year class reunion on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Ethan Allen Inn in Danbury.
We are still looking for a number of classmates.
Contact [email protected] for additional information.
