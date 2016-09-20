The Ridgefield Press

Barlow Mountain fifth graders sell tattoos, bracelets for Believe in Brooke 5K

By The Ridgefield Press on September 20, 2016

Barlow Mountain fifth graders Ava Malagisi and Ava Manganiello.

Ava Malagisi and Ava Manganiello, fifth graders at Barlow Mountain Elementary School, raised over $250 for the Believe in Brooke Beat DIPG 5K Run/Walk.

The race, which is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 25, is being held in honor of Brooke Blake, a third grader at Barlow Mountain who is currently fighting a rare form of brain cancer called DIPG.

Ava and Ava sold tattoos and bracelets at the school’s welcome back picnic to raise awareness about childhood cancer and all of the money donated will go directly to DIPG research.

The race is set to begin at 9 a.m. at Barlow Mountain Elementary School, which is located at 115 Barlow Mountain Road.

Parking at Barlow is for registered runners only. Please park at RHS if you plan to cheer on the runners or to show your support of Brooke.

To learn more about Brooke and the 5K, please visit www.runsignup.com and search for Believe in Brooke.

To read more about Brooke’s story, pick up a copy of this week’s Ridgefield Press.

 

