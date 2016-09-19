Along with its numerous pizzerias, antique stores and real estate offices, Ridgefield is now home to a far more singular notable: Barry Gibbons.

Gibbons, who moved here with his family in 2000, surpassed the previous Guinness World Record for most rounds of golf played (while walking and carrying clubs) in one calendar year on Sunday in Colorado. Playing with his 82-year-old father, Ed, who introduced him to the sport, Gibbons completed his 612th round at the Valley Country Club in Centennial, Colorado, where his dad is a long-time member.

That broke the previous mark of 611 rounds, which was set by Richard Lewis at a golf club in Texas in 2011. Gibbons will now await validation of his record by Guinness.

“Little did I know when I undertook this challenge, just how much effort, dedication, and commitment would be required to get across the line,” wrote Gibbons on his website, breakthegolfrecord.com. “Until one undertakes an extreme challenge like this, you just can’t appreciate how difficult it can be. Needless to say, I have tremendous respect for Richard Lewis and appreciate the inspiration his record provided to me.”

Gibbons began his quest in January at The Hills of Lakeway in Austin, Texas, where he and his family have a second home and Gibbons is a club member. After returning to Ridgefield on June 1, Gibbons has played at the Ridgefield Golf Course.

“The support I’ve received has been very motivational,” wrote Gibbons. “Once you go public with something like this, and people are behind you, you really don’t want to let them down … even if it’s something as silly as playing golf. I want to thank everyone for the constant support, particularly on those long days when I was trudging through round 3 or 4. Particularly, my friends at The Hills of Lakeway and Ridgefield Golf Club. The staffs at both clubs have been so accommodating in helping me to get in as many rounds as I have.”

Gibbons plans to keep playing (at the Ridgefield Golf Course) in order to meet his goal of 850 rounds in one year.