Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Wednesday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Donald Eng and various HAN sports editors.
On Monday, September 19, Frank and Don are in studio to break down the FCIAC Football action from week 2 of the regular season. The two also announce the nominees for our first Athlete of the Week poll presented this fall by Runner’s Roost.
Frank and Don start by breaking down the New Canaan Ridgefield game from Friday night, which the Rams won by a final score of 41-21. The HAN Network was live at Dunning Field to broadcast the game in which New Canaan freshman Drew Pyne made his first career start for the Rams. Pyne threw for 280 and rushed for over 50 along with 2 TD passes, including completions to seven different Ram receivers. Frank and Don also talk about the impact Drew Fowler’s shoulder injury has on the Tigers next few games. Next the guys look at highlights from the Darien Stamford game, courtesy of Steve Bueno, which the Blue Wave won 51-14.
Next our two hosts look back at Frank’s interview with Make-A-Wish CT future wish kid Ben McFadden and the Greenwich Cardinals captains during pregame from Cardinal Stadium.
Frank and Don also break down the Cardinals 21 point victory over the Crusaders, and the critical play of the Greenwich offensive line which led the offense to more than 400 yards. Greenwich quarterback Connor Lang accounted for 5 TDs, 4 of which were passing touchdowns.
The show ends with final scores from around the rest of the FCIAC, and the nominees for our first Athlete of the Week poll presented by Runner’s Roost.