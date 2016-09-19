The Ridgefield Press

Route 35 construction set to begin again tomorrow

By Steve Coulter on September 19, 2016 in Community, Lead News, News, People · 0 Comments

Minimal traffic impacts are expected at the south entrance of the Fox Hill condominiums as part of state’s Route 35 construction activity.

“The directional drilling operation will proceed along the westerly side of Route 35 as well as near the south entrance of the Fox Hill condominiums and continue throughout the week,” said Ryan Wodjenski, a Department of Transportation project manager. “The drilling operation should have only minimal traffic impacts.”

Site work was supposed to begin Monday, Sept. 19 but was delayed because of weather.

“They were worried about washing away today so they postponed until tomorrow,” Wodjenski told The Press Monday afternoon. 

