Danbury Library hosts book sale this weekend

The Friends of the Danbury Library will be holding their annual book sale the weekend of Oct. 8-10, 2016 at the Police Activities League (PAL) Building on Hayestown Road (across from Danbury Town Park), in Danbury, CT.

There is ample free parking and the building is handicapped and stroller accessible.

There are over 70,000 items sorted into over 60 categories. Fiction, nonfiction, antiques, art, biography, business, cooking, ephemera, foreign language, gardening, history, mystery, religion, science fiction, self-help, sports, and travel are just a few of the categories.

There is a large selection of children’s books in hard and softcovers.

Audiobooks, CD’s and DVD’s are also available. Most hardcovers are $2.00 and paperbacks are $.50 and up. Trade paperbacks are higher. There is a separate selection of collectible books, priced from $5, including first editions, autographed books, illustrated books, and other unusual items.

The book sale is the main fundraiser sponsored by Friends for the Danbury Library.

All proceeds benefit programs and activities at Danbury Library.

The sale is organized and supported by over 100 dedicated volunteers throughout the year.

Friends is a 501c3 organization. All donations are welcome.

Schedule of events

Saturday, October 10 8 to 10 a.m.: $15 Early Admission (Friends members free; numbers given out at 7 a.m.)

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Free Admission

Sunday, Oct. 11 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Free Admission –Books 1/2 Price!

Monday, Oct. 12 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Free Admission – Books $6.00 bag

Visa, MasterCard and Discover Cards accepted. $25 minimum charge

For more information, please call 797-4568 and leave a message. Or log on to: Danbury.org/friends