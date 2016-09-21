Prevention council hosts carnival this weekend

A fall weekend celebration of rides, games, music and food will benefit the Ridgefield Prevention Council’s 2016-17 school year programs.

The council, which educates youth about the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse, will host its second annual carnival at the Recreation Center Friday-Sunday, Sept. 23-25.

The event is co-sponsored with the Ridgefield Boys & Girls Club.

Last year, the two organizations raised close to $10,000, council Chairwoman Karen Facini said. It was attended by more than 700 residents over the three-day weekend.

“The carnival has all the right vibes — cotton candy, hot dogs and burgers on the grill, and plenty of rides,” Facini told The Press.

All the proceeds go to the council, which uses it to secure speakers, panels and other events throughout the year.

Traditionally, the council hosts its main speaker — a former addict who’s now in recovery — in November at the Ridgefield Playhouse.

One thing in the pipeline as a possibility — depending on the funds raised at this year’s carnival — is screening a documentary on bullying at the Prospector Theater.

“We’re looking to educate on anything that’s prevalent in our society, not only drug and alcohol use and abuse,” said Facini. “We want to look at and try to prevent any risky behaviors, which bulimia to bullying to depression and anxiety, and other mental health issues…

“Not everyone survives these crisis,” she said. “And that’s why we want to get ahead of it every step of the way.”

The carnival runs from 6 to 10 p.m. on Sept. 23; 4 to 10 on Sept. 24; and 1 to 5 on Sept. 25.