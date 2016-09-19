Letter: Refugee opponents don’t need to volunteer

To the Editor:

With regards to Cheryl Marceau’s letter to the editor, she seems to be missing the entire point of the word volunteer.

The definition of volunteer is: a person who freely offers to take part in an enterprise or undertake a task.

No one is requiring people to help this family. The organization in question has asked people interested in volunteering to help to come and get some information and then make an informed decision as to whether or not to move forward with this process.

If these families don’t feel as though they can comfortably afford the financial or time commitment requested, then they say no thank you and move on. To insinuate that this is a town requirement or will cost the taxpayers any money is not only irresponsible but simply incorrect.

If Ms. Marceau chooses not to participate then she need not. For those who do choose to participate, then they will do so knowing the expectations.

Choice is a wonderful concept and has been a right for hundreds of years.

The fact that these people make a choice that may not be hers, is absolutely none of her business.

What a shame that she thinks that people of a new culture, who are looking to make a better life for themselves, the same as her ancestors, be denied the same opportunities given to those who came before her.

Alexandra Burgess