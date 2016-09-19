Vote: HAN-FCIAC Athletes of the Week 1

The fall sports season got underway, officially, two weeks ago in Fairfield County.

The HAN Network’s sports editors and broadcasters have nominated 9 male and female athletes for the Fall Week 1 HAN-FCIAC Athletes of the Week — sponsored by Runner’s Roost in Darien. Check out the nominees and vote for your male and female picks below.

This week’s winners (voting is open until Friday at 11:59 p.m.) will be announced during HAN’s FCIAC Tailgate show on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 11:30 a.m. You can watch on HAN.Network.

HAN-FCIAC Male Athlete of the Week Nominees

Pablo Martinez, Darien boys soccer

Martinez was in on both goals as Darien blanked FCIAC defending champ, host Fairfield Ludlowe 2-0 in a clash of 2015 FCIAC finalists on Friday. “He had a good assist to Jason (Flynn), and Pablo scored a good goal on his own; he dribbled past a few guys and smashed it in,” Darien coach Jon Bradley said of his performance.

AJ Pykosz, Wilton Football

Pykosz had two fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a touchdown on the game’s first play from scrimmage, to highlight the Wilton High football team’s 28-7 win over Brien McMahon last Friday night. Pykosz also had a sack, as the Warrior defense held the Senators scoreless over the final three quarters.

Kristjan Frrokaj, Norwalk Football

Frrokaj threw for three touchdowns, ran for a score, kicked two field goals and booted six extra points when the Bears defeated Fairfield Warde, 48-34.

Drew Pyne, New Canaan Football

The freshman looked very strong for the Rams picking up the win in his first career start. Pyne finished the game with 281 passing yards and 57 rushing yards including his first 2 career passing Touchdowns. Pyne completed passes to 7 different Rams and led to the NC offense on a 27-0 run to start the 2nd half.

Greenwich offensive line, Greenwich Football

The big uglies for the Cardinals dominated the line of scrimmage against the Trinity Catholic Crusaders in their 41-20 win Saturday afternoon. The Greenwich offense accumulated over 400 yards, 230 of which came on the ground. The Cardinals had success from start to finish running inside the tackles as Kevin Iobbi rushed for 91 yards and Cole Hartley 107, both players averaged over 5 yards per carry.

HAN-FCIAC Female Athlete of the Week Nominees

Emma Lesko, Darien soccer

The midfielder has been the engine driving the Wave, at 3-0, to its best start in many years. And she’s been helping the offense with a strong transition game, acting as very much the leader from backfield to goal.

Katie Jasminski, Ridgefield soccer

The senior striker has five goals in first three games for defending FCIAC champs, who are 3-0 and have outscored the opposition by a combined 11-0.

Morgan McMormick, Wilton cross country

McMormick won the Girls Varsity race at Saturday’s 28th Wilton XC Invitational. McCormick finished the 4000-meter race in a time of 15:09.43, holding off Ivy Walker of Pomperaug (15:12.95) and Katelynn Romanchick of Trumbull (15:13.42). McCormick dropped her time by 80 seconds over last year’s invitational, when she had finished sixth. She is the first Wilton girl to win the race since Sarah Healy in 2013.

Lauren Beccaria, Fairfield Ludlowe field hockey

Beccaria scored two goals when the Falcons defeated Greenwich High, 3-2, to improve to 3-1 on the season.

HAN-FCIAC Athlete of the Week is brought to you by Runner’s Roost of Darien. Since 1978, the Runner’s Roost has provided the local running community with expertise in training, racing, and general exercise footwear. With a new location in Goodwives Shopping Center, the Runner’s Roost continues to serve Darien and provides enhanced client interaction. The new location emphasizes Runner’s Roost’s commitment to customers, with a renovated fitting room, a more functional floor plan, and better storage.

For more information, visit runnersroostct.com.

Vote in the Athlete of the Week poll below:

Oops! We could not locate your form.