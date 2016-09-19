Mary Brown, Ridgefielder’s mother

Mary E. Brown, mother of a Ridgefielder, died on Sept. 2, at Norwalk Hospital surrounded by family. She was 88.

She is survived by three daughters, Pam (David) Romanello of Ridgefield; Linda (Gene) Salvatore of Darien; Diane Brown of Rowayton; seven grandchildren, Dina, Robbie and Jeffrey Salvatore, and Kimberly, James, Grace and Daniel Romanello. She was predeceased by her husband, James A. Brown, of Greenwich. She was formerly from of Santa Fe, N.M.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, macular.org/donations