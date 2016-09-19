Giant pumpkins return for the fourth annual weigh-off Sunday

The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce, Connecticut Giant Pumpkin Growers Club, Ridgefield Supply Company and Pamby Motors are pleased to present the 4th Annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off in Ballard Park on Sunday, September 25 from 10 am to 3 pm. Pumpkin growers from around Connecticut and surrounding states will truck in their pumpkins and long gourds to enter a contest for cash prizes. The pumpkins, weighing up to nearly 2000 pounds, arrive and unloading begins at 10 am with the weigh off kicking off at noon.

“Every year the pumpkins get bigger and bigger! The former state record breaker was 1,766 pounds,” says Ridgefield’s own pumpkin grower and event co-chair Steve Maydan. “Last year a new record was set at 1992.5 pounds and we are hopeful that the record can be broken in Ridgefield this year. We also think that the first 2000 lb pumpkin weighed in Connecticut could happen on Sunday too! People are so excited when the first pumpkin of the day weighs in at over 1000 pounds – imagine breaking the state record and then getting a one ton pumpkin!”

We would like to thank The Gym for being our 2016 exclusive scale sponsor!

In addition to the pumpkin and the long gourd weigh off, there is also a youth category sponsored by Campbell Kinsman and her nonprofit organization BearHug, Inc.

“Engaging the youth is a way for us to continue to grow this event,” says Jennifer Zinzi, Executive Director of the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce. “When you capture that demographic and involve them, you have a built in audience of parents, friends and family that are engaged. It brings a new energy to the event.”

As in years past, the event features live music and we will hear from School of Rock and CAB and Company.

Attendees will enjoy browsing fall themed clothing and items as well as many local farm stands featuring a variety of fresh produce, baked goods and more!

Participating vendors will feature children’s crafts, games, and activities as well as live dwarf goats.

New this year is a pumpkin decorating contest with four different categories: Ridgefield Pride Pumpkin – Best Tiger and/or Town Theme, Pumpkin Bumpkin – Best Decorated, Jovial Jack O’ Lantern – Silliest Pumpkin, Pick of the Patch – Best Carved. Pumpkins can be dropped off at the Chamber of Commerce table in the park between 10am and 11am with voting taking place between 11am – 1:45pm.

There will be a live pumpkin carving demonstration by professional carver Shawn Feeney.

Feeney appeared on the first season of Halloween Wars on Food Network, which his team The Bling Bats won. He set the Guinness Book of World Record for the largest Fruit Sculpture with a 10 foot tall tree made using over 1,000 pineapples and other fruit. His carvings range from fabulously creepy faces on small fruits and vegetables to large installations. He has even carved several watermelon into a giant dragon. Feeney’s fruit and vegetable carvings have appeared in museums including San Francisco’s de Young Museum. He has even carved at the White House. The carved pumpkin will be raffled off and tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20.