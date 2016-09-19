Enchanted Garden to debut open mic night Saturday

Envisioning a casual night out for live-music lovers, Ridgefield’s Enchanted Garden has announced a new monthly open mic series, to launch on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m., at The Enchanted Garden Studio Two, 529 Ethan Allen Highway (corner of Cains Hill Rd).

The community event, dubbed “Open Mic at Studio Two”, will feature a BYOB long table-style setup, where guests may bring their own food and drink, including adult beverages. There is a $5 cover charge.

Hosting duties will be performed by Dave Goldenberg, known for helming the legendary open mic at Beacon’s Towne Crier Café, as well as the RMAC Adult Open Mic. “There is incredible local professional-caliber musical talent out there, and it deserves an audience,” he said.

Enchanted Garden Co-Director Noah Manheimer said, “This new open mic series provides artists and their communities a private and music-centered venue for sharing music, a good meal and good times. Unlike an open mic in a bar where half of the room is shouting at a football game, everyone at this open mic is there for the music.”

Professional audio and two-camera video recording will be available to performers (sign up online at least 24 hours in advance). For more information and the sign-up form, please visit EnchantedGardenProductions.com.

Performers must be at least 18 years old—although younger artists may appear by invitation. Sign-up will begin at 6:30 pm and is on a first-come basis. Performance is limited to acoustic-style performers—electric bands and full drum kits will not be accommodated. Performers’ questions should be directed to Dave Goldenberg ([email protected]).

The Enchanted Garden is located at 529 Ethan Allen Parkway, Ridgefield, CT 06887, serving Ridgefield and surrounding towns since 1989.