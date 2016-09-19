Jesse Lee annual fall clothing sale set for Oct. 14-15

Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church will hold its fall clothing sale Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The sale will feature gently used adult and children’s clothing at very affordable prices. Many items are 1.00! Shop early for the best selections! All proceeds benefit church missions (ASP and Spirit Builders to name two)..

The sale will be held in Martin Hall.

Jesse Lee UMC is located at 207 Main Street (across from Route 102) in Ridgefield. Please call 203-438-8791 with questions regarding the sale.