Frey to kick off campaign Friday

Connecticut State Representative John Frey will be hold a campaign kick off event Friday, Sept. 23.

John’s focus continues to be the economy, jobs, state budget, transportation, education, and taxes.

“I’m asking for the honor of reelection so I may continue to represent the people of the One Hundred Eleventh District,” Rep Frey said. “I’m confident that we can build a better Connecticut.”

Rep. Frey’s concern is to keep Connecticut affordable for retirees, college and technical school graduates, families and businesses. We need to keep jobs in Connecticut and for that you need a vibrant business community. John understands that this requires business, government, and education leaders working together.

Friday’s event will be held at the home of Allison and Jon Stockel located at 78 Olmstead Lane. Catered by Bernard’s of Ridgefield, the suggested contribution is $30 per person. The event host committee includes Tom Reynolds, Mary and Tim Dent, Christopher Leonard and Marcie and Peter Coffin.

Contributions may be made at Frey2016.com and questions sent to [email protected]

A lifelong Ridgefield resident, he was first elected in 1998. The people of Ridgefield know that John is never too busy when they’re in need. An untiring advocate, John keeps in-touch with town hall meetings, telephone, email, postcards, presentations, speeches, and personal contact.

He looks forward to working with constituent’s to solve their problems.

Rep. Frey’s community service has included work with the Ridgefield Community Center, Meals on Wheels, Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce, RVNA, Ridgefield Boys and Girls Club, and the Ridgefield Historical Society. In previous campaigns he has been endorsed by CBIA, CT Realtors, CEA, Council 15 Police, CT State Police, NFIB, CT Medical Society, CT Professional Firefighters among others.

A real estate broker, Rep Frey sold the real estate agency he founded and owned for 21 years to Coldwell Banker in 2014.