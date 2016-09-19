Letter: Refugee resettlement

To the Editor:

I attended the Refugee Resettlement informational meeting at the Ridgefield Library on Thursday, Sept. 15, and was disappointed that “refugees” are going to be brought to Ridgefield where volunteers will be expected to furnish them rides to doctor appointments and government agencies, provide English lessons (free of charge), and anything they need to accommodate them for their new life in America; all without the support or knowledge of most of the people of this community! Not to mention a “vetting process” for diseases, criminal background, etc.! And when was the town committee or public vote on this, or a request for town approval to foot any of the bills with our taxes?

What I don’t understand is why we are doing this in a community that is expensive for most of us to begin with; why not Danbury where the cost of living is considerably less and there is a cultural community that would be more than likely accommodating for their needs. It was indicated that the family would need $15,000 for six months, however I think that is an unrealistic amount, and that means they will likely be on welfare, require Medicaid, perhaps Social Security and the use of other social welfare, all costs for taxpayers. Not to mention finding a job for head of household for someone who may not speak English or have job skills. I really don’t think the do-good-work people who want to help people fleeing a country of war or for economic reasons (which I understand many are) have thought this through. I believe they are very naïve. Perhaps the people who want to help should take the “refugee family” into their own home(s) and feed, clothe, provide transportation and English lessons free of charge.

Cheryl Marceau