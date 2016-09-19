Wish kid Ben helps HAN interview the Greenwich Cardinals

Make-A-Wish Connecticut introduced HAN to future wish kid, Ben McFadden. Ben, a big football fan, joined HAN in Greenwich on Saturday, Sept. 17, when the Cardinals were preparing to play Trinity Catholic. Watch Ben’s interview with the captains below:

Ben also joined Frank Granito and John Kovach during halftime. Watch the game here:

The mission of Make-A-Wish is to grant the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. Since 1986, Make-A-Wish Connecticut has granted over 2,700 wishes to local kids – over 240 in its recent Fiscal Year alone.

HAN Network is the official broadcast partner of the Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference, the premiere high school sports league in Connecticut. You can watch streaming HD broadcasts of FCIAC sports this fall including football, soccer, volleyball and field hockey. Check out our broadcast schedule here.