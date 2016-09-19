CT gas prices remain unchanged this week

Connecticut average prices today are holding steady at $2.29 a gallon as compared to this time last week, says AAA Northeast. Nationally, however, average gas prices moved $.03 cents higher compared to last week. Today, the average national price of a gallon of regular is $2.21 compared to $2.18 last week.

On both the statewide and national levels, average gas prices continue to be significantly lower. Today’s Connecticut prices are $.15 cents lower than last year; while the national average is $.09 cents lower.

And here’s more good news for Connecticut motorists: The Nutmeg State has moved down another spot on the list of states with the highest gas prices; it’s moved from 13th to 14th place on the list of states with the highest gas prices.

AAA’s weekly survey of prices in the Nutmeg State’s four regional areas as follows:

Greater Bridgeport/Stamford $2.37

New Haven/Meriden $2.27

Greater Hartford $2.27

New London/Norwich $2.28

Statewide average $2.29

Hawaii and California at $2.82 and $2.76, respectively, continue to lead the pack as the states with the highest averages. Texas and Mississippi, both at $1.96 a gallon, are now neck and neck as the states with the lowest average prices. A full rundown of gas prices is available on the revamped national AAA website: gasprices.aaa.com.

AAA Northeast is a not-for-profit auto club with 62 offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Jersey providing more than 6 million local AAA members with travel, insurance, finance, and auto-related services.