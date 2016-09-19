The Ridgefield Press

Box truck strikes pole, rock wall on Route 116 (SLIDESHOW)

By Steve Coulter on September 19, 2016 in Community, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

A one-car accident involving a delivery truck closed down Route 116, just north of Ridgefield High School, Monday morning.

Fire Chief Kevin Tappe said that the truck struck a telephone pole and took down wires in the area after its driver lost control of the vehicle.

There were some flames on the road from the downed wires.

The box truck wound up in the rear driveway of the home located at 798 North Salem Road after it hit a rock wall and came to a stop.

A tow truck was on scene for two hours Monday trying to pull the vehicle out of the residential area.

Nobody was hurt in the accident, police said, and there was no damage to the home.

“This crash was not as bad as it sounded,” Chief Tappe said.

“The driver was not injured and walked away, but the power lines came down and were burning on the asphalt.

The chief added that the road was blocked off and Eversource arrived fairly quickly.

Police received multiple 911 calls around 6:00 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, regarding the accident.

The road was still closed down for Eversource to complete its work, Police Capt. Jeff Kreitz said at 10:30 a.m.

“The box truck has been removed, however, utility work still needs to be completed,” he told The Press.

A North Salem Road resident looks on as a tow truck pulls out the vehicle that struck a utility pole early Monday morning, just north of the high school. — Steve Coulter photos

A North Salem Road resident looks on as a tow truck pulls out the vehicle that struck a utility pole early Monday morning, just north of the high school. The pole is still being worked on, the truck has been removed from the scene. — Steve Coulter photos

