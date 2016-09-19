A one-car accident involving a delivery truck closed down Route 116, just north of Ridgefield High School, Monday morning.

Fire Chief Kevin Tappe said that the truck struck a telephone pole and took down wires in the area after its driver lost control of the vehicle.

There were some flames on the road from the downed wires.

The box truck wound up in the rear driveway of the home located at 798 North Salem Road after it hit a rock wall and came to a stop.

A tow truck was on scene for two hours Monday trying to pull the vehicle out of the residential area.

Nobody was hurt in the accident, police said, and there was no damage to the home.

“This crash was not as bad as it sounded,” Chief Tappe said.

“The driver was not injured and walked away, but the power lines came down and were burning on the asphalt.

The chief added that the road was blocked off and Eversource arrived fairly quickly.

Police received multiple 911 calls around 6:00 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, regarding the accident.

The road was still closed down for Eversource to complete its work, Police Capt. Jeff Kreitz said at 10:30 a.m.

“The box truck has been removed, however, utility work still needs to be completed,” he told The Press.