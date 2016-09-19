Truck crash, fire shuts down Route 116

A truck crash near 790 North Salem Road sometime around 6 a.m. this morning struck a utility pole, knocking down wires and shutting down the road. The scene is just north of Ridgefield High School. The truck, apparently a large commercial truck, could have struck a house as well. Some 60 Eversource customers are affected. The fire police are on scene to direct traffic. N.Y. state police were blocking the north end access to 116 until fire police arrived. Traffic in the area will likely be affected for an hour or more. A heavy duty wrecker has been dispatched. The school bus company has been notified of the crash to arrange for detours.