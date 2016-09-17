The Ridgefield Press

Football On Demand: Trinity Catholic Crusaders take on the Greenwich Cardinals

By Kate Czaplinski on September 17, 2016 in HAN Live Feature, HAN Live Slider, HAN Network · 0 Comments

The Trinity Catholic Crusaders and the Greenwich Cardinals faced off Saturday, Sept. 17, and the HAN Network. HAN had special guest, Ben McFadden, helping us before the show and during halftime Watch it below:

Greenwich, in its second season under head coach John Marinelli, enters the game 1-0 after edging Westhill 22-16 last Saturday. Marinelli is the son of longtime New Canaan Head Coach Lou Marinelli

Trinity Catholic is 0-1 after opening the season with a 20-6 loss to New Canaan. On the Crusaders staff is former Greenwich head coach Rich Albonizio.

Greenwich won a high-scoring affair last fall, 42-38.

HAN Network is the official broadcast partner of the Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference, the premiere high school sports league in Connecticut. You can watch streaming HD broadcasts of FCIAC sports this fall including football, soccer, volleyball and field hockey. After the game is over, you can watch it on demand at HAN.Network.

