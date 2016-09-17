Football On Demand: Trinity Catholic Crusaders take on the Greenwich Cardinals

The Trinity Catholic Crusaders and the Greenwich Cardinals faced off Saturday, Sept. 17, and the HAN Network. HAN had special guest, Ben McFadden, helping us before the show and during halftime Watch it below:
Greenwich, in its second season under head coach John Marinelli, enters the game 1-0 after edging Westhill 22-16 last Saturday. Marinelli is the son of longtime New Canaan Head Coach Lou Marinelli
Trinity Catholic is 0-1 after opening the season with a 20-6 loss to New Canaan. On the Crusaders staff is former Greenwich head coach Rich Albonizio.
Greenwich won a high-scoring affair last fall, 42-38.
