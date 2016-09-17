New Canaan pulls away to beat Ridgefield, 41-21

In its season opener Sept. 9, the Ridgefield High football team used a dominating second half to rally from a 17-point deficit and beat Trumbull, 46-33.
But in the team’s second game of the season, the Tigers went flat in the final two quarters.
Ahead by one point at halftime, three-time reigning state champion New Canaan scored the first 27 points of the second half and went on to beat Ridgefield, 41-21, on Friday night at Dunning Stadium in New Canaan.
Shorty after receiving the opening kickoff, Ridgefield took a 7-0 lead. Quarterback Drew Fowler connected with Collin Lowe for a first down on a third-and-five play and, one play later, threw a 67-yard touchdown pass to Shane Palmer, who split two New Canaan defensive backs and out-sprinted them to the end zone. Petros Papadopoulos’ extra point put the Tigers ahead, 7-0, with 9:41 left in the first quarter.
New Canaan quickly tied the game, as freshman quarterback Drew Pyne lofted a 33-yard touchdown pass to Ryan O’Connell. The extra point knotted the score at 7-7 with 7:24 remaining in the opening period.
The Rams then drove inside the Ridgefield 10 but came away empty. Will Carpenter broke up a third-and-goal pass from the Tigers’ four-yard line, and then Pyne was pushed out at the one on a fourth-down quarterback keeper.
Backed up to its own goal line, Ridgefield moved down to the New Canaan 10-yard line before Papadopoulos kicked a 27-yard field goal to give the Tigers a 10-7 lead with 1:48 to go in the first quarter.
But the Rams went ahead for good when JR Moore scored on a one-yard run with 6:14 left before halftime. The extra point gave the hosts a 14-10 lead.
On Ridgefield’s ensuing possession, Fowler was hit by New Canaan’s 6’6″, 230-pound defensive lineman Jake Kircher and appeared to injure his shoulder. Fowler did not return, and his departure hurt the Tigers’ offense.
Back-up quarterback Greg Gatto did lead Ridgefield on a short drive that ended with Papadopoulos’s 26-yard field goal on the final play of the first half, cutting New Canaan’s lead to 14-13 at the break.
“I thought he (Gatto) handled the sudden change well, but it’s a lot to ask against this team,” said Callahan. “I thought he came in and took the situation as calm and as confident as he could.”
The second half, however, belonged to the hosts. Moore’s four-yard touchdown run made it 20-13, New Canaan, with 3:32 remaining in the third quarter, and the Rams added a 15-yard scoring pass from Pyne to O’Connell to extend their lead to 27-13 going into the final period.
Following an interception, New Canaan marched 67 yards for another touchdown (on a five-yard run by O’Connell) and then added a 31-yard scoring run from Garrett Braden to build a 41-13 advantage with 3:34 to play.
On its final offensive series of the night, Ridgefield got its first points of the second half. Sophomore Aidan Schwartz, the third quarterback of the game for the Tigers, orchestrated an 80-yard ground-only drive that culminated in Schwartz’s 13-yard TD run on fourth down. A successful two-point conversion ended the scoring with 24 seconds left. Offensive lineman Liam Begos kept the drive alive by recovering a fumble after Schwartz was stripped of the ball inside the New Canaan 20.
“I think I’ll know more about this team when we get together tomorrow afternoon and start to move forward,” said Callahan, when asked on how he thought the Tigers would handle the loss. “It hurts now. It’s like any time you get punched in the face; it’s hard to really talk a lot about it when it happens right away, but hopefully we’ll start to reflect a little bit and move on.”
Notes: Fowler completed 9-of-13 passes for 194 yards with a touchdown and an interception. GATT was 15 of 23 for 82 yards with three interceptions.
Callahan said Fowler would have his shoulder examined either Saturday or early next week.
New Canaan improved to 2-0 with the victory.
Press Sports Reporter Rich Kaufman contributed reporting to this story.