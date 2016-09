A scaffold has gone up on the east side of Main Street block between Bailey Avenue and Prospect Street. It’s part of a project to put siding on the Urstadt-Biddle building.

“We are upgrading the facade to change it from the old cement block to a more attractive clapboard,” said Wing Biddle of Urstadt-Biddle. “We are doing our part to keep making Ridgefield more attractive.”

New England Scaffolding is the contractor.

The project is expected to last about 45 days.