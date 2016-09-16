Jack Williams opens Acoustic Celebration

The Ridgefield Press

By The Ridgefield Press on September 16, 2016 in Entertainment, Happenings · 0 Comments

Barbara Manners’ Acoustic Celebration series opens on Sunday, Sept 18, with singer-songwriter Jack Williams, in North Hall of St. Stephens, at 4 p.m.

Peter Yarrow called Jack Williams “The best guitar-player I’ve ever heard.”

“When it comes to pulling the worlds of blues, country, rock and roll, and jazz together on an acoustic guitar, I’ve never heard his equal,” said Frank Goodman of puremusic.com.

For more than 50 years, Williams has been touring America. Those with children under 12 may  bring them for free. Those 12 to 16 may purchase tickets at the door for $10. Tickets for adults are $20 in advance at acousticcelebration.org.

Tickets at the door for $25. All proceeds go directly to the artist.

Tickets for the remaining concerts, A Phil Ochs’Afternoon Oct. 9, Amy Speace Oct. 16, and David Francey Oct. 23 are also available online.

