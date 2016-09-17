Farragut North satisfies appetite for political intrigue

Political maneuvering, intrigue, and manipulation can all be found at the heart of the Ridgefield Theater Barn’s engaging production of Farragut North. With a focus on political campaigns, the production delivers on its sense of authenticity as its characters jockey for position and rank with weapons of information.

Directed by Cathy Linder, the production reveals a great deal of creativity in its choices, and in its use of set design. A fact that can be recognized in how well the production can captivate its audience and provide for subtle, yet influential, changes in mood and tone. The overall fluidity of the performance and its sense of place is certainly a tribute to the work of the supporting cast members and the production’s creative team.

Jack Tynan delivers a strong performance as the public relations prodigy Stephen, easily capturing the character’s development as desperation pits career survival against personal ideals. In turn, Fred Rueck provides a powerful portrayal of campaign manager Paul, displaying a superb level of credibility in the play’s most climactic scenes. Julie Zelman and Steven A. Mueller also embody their roles as Ida and Tom, respectively, with the investigative journalist and rival campaign manager showing an invaluable sensitivity to their character’s dual interests in building relationships and achieving personal ambitions. The play’s artful shift in focus from jovial competition to ruthless pragmatism could certainly not have been achieved as successfully without either performer’s contribution. In addition, Margaret Fegan’s portrayal as the determined, if not exploited, Molly cannot be understated as her performance provides the heartfelt contrast needed to make Tynan’s character transformation all the more vindictive.

As the precursor to Beau Willimon’s popular Netflix series House of Cards, Farragut North will satisfy any audience’s appetite for political intrigue with this production.