HAN Connecticut News, Sept. 16

Coffee Break, HAN's daily Connecticut news show, is hosted by Kate Czaplinski.

Below are stories we are following on Friday, Sept. 16:

A HAN Network Exclusive: Weston police are at a Newtown Turnpike resident this morning after finding dozens of snakes, reptiles and birds after responding to a complaint about a foul odor Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters are searching the Norwalk River Friday morning for a missing man, who may have fallen in the water.

A man violating probation on that state of Idaho, for the crime of sexual assault of a victim under one year old was arrested in Darien Tuesday morning after he was found camping behind Darien Nature Center, Police say he was attempting to cross the border into Canada.

State Police have released the names of the Stratford police officers and the man involved in a Wednesday morning shooting in Lordship.

A Bridgeport man is charged with tying up a woman and robbing her while she was at a local hotel.

The Ridgefield Fire Marshal has determined that the cause of the fire at 39 Midrocks Road was caused by a short circuit in wiring located in the ceiling of the lower level laundry room.

Milford School officials investigated an alleged threat at Foran High School Thursday afternoon but determined it was “not credible” and said school will be open as usual Friday.

A judge in Connecticut Superior Court has ruled the Town of Redding has the primary right to collect unpaid taxes from the Georgetown Land Development Company (GLDC) — which owns and once planned to develop the Gilbert & Bennett Wire Mill site.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that one of Darien’s largest and most historic properties is on the market after nearly a century.