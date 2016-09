After 16 years, Chris Nolan will be retiring from her position as library director at the end of December.

The Ridgefield Library is planning a “Roast of” and “Toast to” Nolan at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Oct. 5, with a wine and light appetizers reception at 6:30 p.m. followed by the program at 7:30. Tickets are $10 each and available at the Ridgefield Playhouse.

The library has also created a fund in honor of Nolan on her retirement. Visit ridgefieldlibrary.org to make a donation to the fund.