Allie Rubin to marry Chris O’Shea

Gwen and Jon Rubin and Karen and David O’Shea, all of Ridgefield, have announced the engagement of their children, Allison Sydney Rubin and Christopher David O’Shea.

The future bride and groom both graduated from Ridgefield High School in 2006 and were prom dates their senior year.

Ms. Rubin graduated from Boston University in 2009 with a bachelor of science in communication. She is currently the senior brand and insight planner at Spark44, advertising agency for Jaguar and Land Rover in Manhattan.

Mr. O’Shea graduated from Virginia Tech in 2010 with a bachelor of science in electrical engineering. In May 2016, he received a masters of computer science from Stevens Institute of Technology, and is a software developer at Och-Ziff Capital Management in Manhattan.

The couple live in Long Island City and plan to marry next June at the Inn at Longshore in Westport.