Seven are Eagles in Scout Troop 49

Seven scouts from Ridgefield’s Troop 49 were presented Eagle awards Saturday, Aug. 13, at Miry Brook Volunteer Fire Department.

The scouts — Sean Michael Honey, Daniel Robert Biernat, Desmond O’Hara Kager, Stephen Matthew Chio Scribner, Daniel Gerard Rothwell, Ryan Andrew Chester, and Lance Corporal William David Rose, who participated remotely via the internet — received recognition from Ridgefield Selectman Bob Hebert and citations from Hartford.

Sean Michael Honey, a 2015 graduate of Ridgefield High School, a member of scouting for 11 years and currently a sophomore at the University of North Carolina, cleared a hiking path and a campsite at Shadow Lake and constructed a fire pit and two wooden benches for his Eagle project.

Daniel Robert Biernat, a 2016 graduate of The Gunnery, now a freshman at the University of Colorado and a member of scouting for 10 years, led a project to build an information kiosk at the Shadow Lake to provide hikers with helpful information on the park.

Desmond O’Hara Kager, currently a senior at Ridgefield High School with 11 years in scouting, worked to identify and write about different trees and then built, painted, and installed signposts along the hiking trail at the Ridgefield Parks & Recreation Center.

Lance Corporal William David Rose, a 2015 Ridgefield High School graduate, a member of scouting since 2003, an Order of the Arrow member, a volunteer fireman at the Miry Brook Volunteer Fire Department and an intern at the Ridgefield Fire Department, built a fence to surround the parking lot and nearby ball field at Shadow Lake offering safety and preserving the area’s rustic charm, for his project. Rose is currently serving as a lance corporal at the Marine Corp Air Station in Cherry Point, S.C. as a field radio operator in the United States Marine Corps and was unable to attend the recognition ceremony.

Stephen Matthew Chio Scribner, a junior at Ridgefield High School and a member of scouting these past five years, renewed a path at the Ridgefield Parks & Recreation Center clearing the trail of brush, adding a path of woodchips and inserting three new benches on the path.

Daniel Gerard Rothwell, currently a junior at Ridgefield High School and now in his eighth year of scouting, worked to secure the removal of all invasive species along the trails and campsites of Shadow Lake.

Ryan Andrew Chester, a 2016 graduate of Ridgefield High School, currently a freshman at University of Connecticut at Storrs with more than 10 years in scouting, built two picnic tables for Shadow Lake so visitors can enjoy the wildlife as they overlook the lake.

Assistant Scoutmaster Peter Santiago presented the scouts with their Eagle Rank and Badge and then the council’s Boy Scout District Chairman John Gelinas and Cub Scouts Commissioner John Queenan awarded the scouts with Connecticut Yankee Council Eagle Patches.

All Eagle scouts present that evening joined Assistant Scoutmasters Ed Raymond and Ciaran Kager as they administered the Eagle Scout Challenge and they reaffirmed their allegiance to the Scout oath.

After an invocation from St. Marguerite pastor, Rev. Shawn W. Cutler, who had supported several of the scouts in earning their religious medals, Senior Patrol Leader Gordon Santiago and Master of Ceremonies Jim Vigar, assistant scoutmaster of Troop 49 led the evening.

Members of Troop 49 and cousins of the Eagle Scouts Jimmy Vigar, Justin Mohl, and Brendan and Anthony Ventresca presented the Trail to Eagle.

Connecticut Yankee Council Assistant Commissioner Michael Carpenter, of Ridgefield, read the Eagle Charge reminding the Eagle Scouts that the foremost responsibility of an Eagle Scout is to live with honor.

Troop 49 meets weekly at McKeon Hall at Saint Elizabeth Seton Church on Wednesday at 7. For further information, contact Scoutmaster Michael Scribner at [email protected]