Eric Zaccarelli, Haley Riebeling are wed

Bill and Janet Zaccarelli of Ridgefield have announced the marriage of their son, Eric Zaccarelli, to Haley Riebeling, daughter of Kyle Gunter of Tucson, Ariz. and Richard Riebeling of Nashville, Tenn. The wedding was officiated by the Rev. Canon Gene Manning at the Rotunda in the Country Music Hall of Fame on May 14.

The maids of honor were Lauren Moskovitz and Taylor Loring, friends of the bride, and the best man was Chris Zaccarelli, brother of the groom. The bridesmaids included Michelle Uhart, sister of the groom, Brooke Riebeling, sister-in-law of the bride, and Aisling Zaccarelli, sister-in-law of the groom. The groomsmen included Russell Riebeling and Michael Riebeling, brothers of the bride, and Chris Uhart, brother-in-law of the groom. The nieces and nephews of the bride and groom were flower girls and ring bearers.

Ms. Riebeling is a graduate of the University School of Nashville and the University of Tennessee and is the assistant general manager at Related Management in New York City. Mr. Zaccarelli is a graduate of New Canaan High School and Williams College and is a broker at Tradition Financial Services, also in New York City.