Carlson reopens

Natalia Rothey Glenn

Natalia Rothey Glenn

 

Carlson Physical Therapy has reopened its Ridgefield office, effective Sept. 15. The location will be the Executive Pavillion, 90 Grove Street, Unit 106.

Natalia Rothey Glenn will be the office and physical therapy manager. She has more than 10 years of experience as a physical therapist treating patients in the areas of outpatient orthopedics, sports medicine and geriatrics and is a former professional ballet dancer, receiving her bachelor of science in neuroscience from Columbia University and her master’s of physical therapy from Hunter College.

