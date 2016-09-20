Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra to play Brubeck

Wilton musician Chris Brubeck has written a piece called Sphere of Influence for the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra’s opening concert on Oct. 1 at 8 p.m.

The orchestra will be joined by the performing arts group of SPHERE (Special People’s Housing, Education, Recreation, and Employment).

The program also includes Brahms’ Hungarian Dance No. 1, the Bruch G Minor Violin Concerto with guest soloist Yevgeny Kutik, and Dvorak’s New World Symphony. The concert will be conducted by Barbara Yahr.

Like his father Dave, Chris Brubeck is an innovative composer and a well-known instrumentalist touring with both a quartet, the Brubeck Brothers Quartet, and a trio, Triple Play. John von Rhein of the Chicago Tribune has called Chris “a 21st century Leonard Bernstein.”

The Dvorak symphony is his most popular work and has many fine moments. There is an exciting opening movement and a dramatic finale. The slow movement features a beautiful spiritual for English horn. The soloist is Susan Goff, the orchestra’s longest tenured member, who has played the piece many times, always to rave reviews.

The concert is sponsored by Fairfield County Bank.

More information can be found by visiting the Orchestra website ridgefieldsymphonyorchestra.org or by calling 203-438-3889.