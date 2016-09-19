Ridgefield Library: She’s leading teens

The Ridgefield Library introduced a new face last week: Teen Services Librarian Erica Gauquier. The position had been empty all summer as the library sought a replacement for Geri Diorio, who moved on to a new job closer to her home. Assistant Director Mary Rindfleisch said that Gauquier, who previously held the same title in Darien, will be working working with the town’s middle and high school students. “Stop by the Ellis Family Teen Center to introduce yourselves and make her welcome,” said Rindfleisch. — Steve Coulter photo