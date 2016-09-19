The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield Library: She’s leading teens

By The Ridgefield Press on September 19, 2016 in Community · 0 Comments

The Ridgefield Library introduced a new face last week: Teen Services Librarian Erica Gauquier. The position had been empty all summer as the library sought a replacement for Geri Diorio, who moved on to a new job closer to her home. Assistant Director Mary Rindfleisch said that Gauquier, who previously held the same title in Darien, will be working working with the town’s middle and high school students. “Stop by the Ellis Family Teen Center to introduce yourselves and make her welcome,” said Rindfleisch. — Steve Coulter photo

Related posts:

  1. Hemingway story brought to life
  2. HeartStart defibrillator
  3. Celebrating Shakespeare: Lectures, screen, and stage
  4. Author Kathryn Smith tells Missy LeHand’s story in The Gatekeeper

Tags: ,

Previous Post CT gas prices remain unchanged this week Next Post Wish kid Ben helps HAN interview the Greenwich Cardinals
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress