Firefighters battle blaze in Branchville

A fire in a large wood pile off West Branchville Road has had firefighters from the Ridgeflied and Georgetown fire departments busy since the call came in at 10:12 Friday morning.

Firefighters were drafting water form as far away as Cooper’s Brook by the cemetery off Branchville Road and bringing it in tankers to the scene of the fire on the other side of Route 7 and the railroad tracks. Trains have been able to pass by unhindered.

Ridgefield Fire Chief Kevin Tappe, on the scene, said that an excavator would be called in to pull the wood pile apart so firefighters can be sure they get the entire blaze extinguished.

Asked at about 11:30 how long it would take to get the fire complete out, Tappe replied “hours.”

Tappe said the cause of the fire was officially unknown.

Some workers watching the firefighters thought it started with a log splitting machine, and theorized that some sawdust might have landed on the hot muffler of the log splitter.