Beggars are back: Brooklyn family seeking money at Stop and Shop

Not again.

One month after a Poughkeepsie, N. Y. family was chased away from begging in Copps Hill Plaza, the Ridgefield Police Department is warning residents to be careful of beggars who come to town because the “kindheartedness and generosity” of local residents.

This time, however, the family of beggars is from Brooklyn, N.Y.

The scam remains the same though: a husband and a mother using their children to ask for money.

Police responded to the area of Stop and Shop at 5:49 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15.

“The people we were called about last night were apparently different people from the August incident,” Major Stephen Brown said. “They left the area after speaking to the officer last night.”

On the town’s Facebook page, the re-emergence of another begging troupe from out of town caused some ruckus.

“[I] just watched an elderly women bring them groceries only for them to deny and ask for cash,” one poster wrote last night.

“Why are they doing that, it’s shameful,” another resident wrote. “Obviously they just want money if they refuse meals and groceries.”

The previous group

“We believe that they pick Ridgefield because of the residents kindheartedness and generosity,” said Capt. Jeff Kreitz Tuesday, Aug. 16 — two days after Ridgefield officers made contact with a male and a child under a shaded tree at the intersection of two stop signs closest to the Radio Shack storefront, across from Stop and Shop.

According to the cops, the two were from Poughkeepsie, N. Y., and were dropped off here in Ridgefield.

“Officers verified that they were not in need of any medical attention or any services that the town or state provide at this time,” Capt. Kreitz said of the interaction that happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14.

“A relative was contacted who came and picked them up,” he said. “It should be noted that we have had multiple reports of similar activity in the same area over the past few weeks involving multiple individuals from the same group.”

Denying everybody

The family refused the aid of State Rep. John Frey.

He went to speak to the family Sunday, Aug. 14, after hearing reports on social media that they were back in the same spot — under a shaded tree at the intersection of two stop signs closest to the Radio Shack storefront, across from Stop and Shop — they were first observed in last Thursday, Aug. 11.

Frey told The Press Monday morning that the family refused his aid and handed him back his business card when he offered it.

“I stopped by not to chase them away but because I was concerned about the kids and their wellbeing, like everybody else has been stressing online over the last couple of days,” he said. “I know they were out there last week and yesterday was really hot, so I brought them cold drinks and told them I didn’t have any objections to them being there but that the kids shouldn’t be here.”

“I offered to have somebody help them take the kids home and they said, ‘no, they’re fine,’” Frey continued.