Wins for unbeaten Ridgefield girls soccer, volleyball teams

The Ridgefield High girls soccer and girls volleyball teams remained unbeaten with early season road victories on Thursday.

In Fairfield, three second-half goals led the RHS girls soccer team to a 3-0 win over Ludlowe. The Tigers, who were coming off a 4-0 road triumph over Stamford on Tuesday, are now 3-0 this season and have outscored their opponents by a combined 13-0.

Senior striker Katie Jasminski scored two goals for Ridgefield and now has five goals in the team’s first three games. Alyssa Bonanno had one goal and an assist, while Alexandra Damron contributed two assists.

Ludlowe was limited to one shot on goal, which Ridgefield keeper Julia Middlebrook stopped for the Tigers’ third consecutive shutout in as many games this season.

The Tigers had 14 shots on goal to one for Ludlowe and also enjoyed a 5-0 advantage in corner kicks.

Meanwhile in Trumbull, the Ridgefield girls volleyball team rallied from a two-set deficit to beat the host Golden Eagles, 3-2.

The Tigers won by scores of 23-25, 23-25, 25-16, 29-27, and 15-10.

Setter Katie Linekin finished with 50 assists and 12 digs for Ridgefield, which improved its record to 2-0. Elizabeth Middlebrook added 13 kills and 34 digs, and Caroline Curnal had 10 kills and 25 digs.

Liv Borski (26 kills) and Joanne Heyder (18 digs) led Trumbull. The loss was the first of the season for the Golden Eagles, who are now 2-1.

Notes: Damron, Jasminski, Claire Middlebrook and Mackenzie Robson scored goals for the RHS girls soccer team in its 4-0 win over Stamford on Tuesday.

Natalie Brassinga and Jasminski were credited with assists for the Tigers, who scored two goals in each half.

In her first start of the season, senior goalie Julia Gerber stopped Stamford’s lone shot on goal to record the shutout.