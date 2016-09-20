The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield Library: New access to an old favorite

By Victoria Carlquist and Christie Mitchell on September 20, 2016 in Columns, Community · 0 Comments

Consumers Union has checked out some 155,000 products in their test labs since 1936. These include the highfalutin and the ho-hum. Sports cars and sneakers. Computers and corn poppers. Cognacs and colas. CU’s engineers and technicians eyeball, heft, measure, weigh, taste, use, and abuse those products. They take them apart, leave them out to weather, drop them, crash them, and put them through accelerated-wear tests to assess their durability. All this to determine the best, and sometimes worst, products for all of us to use.

For many years, the Ridgefield Library has offered Consumer Reports monthly magazine and annual index. This heavily used resource has been a boon to redecorators, those with ailing appliances, those needing new cars or suggestions for good used cars and a multitude of things from computers to insect repellent.  

Now we are very happy to be able to provide online both library and home access to this great service.  You will find the trusted articles, ratings and even more on the library website ridgefieldlibrary.org, click the Catalog and Collections button and choose Magazines and Newspapers. Keep your Ridgefield Library card handy as the barcode is needed to log in, and read your way to great products and services in the comfort of your home.

Victoria Carlquist and Christie Mitchell are adult services librarians at the Ridgefield Library. They can be reached at 203-438-2282, ext. 12004 or [email protected]

Related posts:

  1. Ridgefield: Get ready to read this summer
  2. First stop on vacation: The Ridgefield Library
  3. Library welcomes new members
  4. Falling into fall at the library

Tags:

Previous Post RABC’s ‘Motown’ coming in October
About author
The Ridgefield Press

Victoria Carlquist and Christie Mitchell


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress